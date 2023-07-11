Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

