Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,646.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2,516.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.