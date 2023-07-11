Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

Eaton stock opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

