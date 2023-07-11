Benin Management CORP Buys 1,401 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

