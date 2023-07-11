Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 100,281 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

