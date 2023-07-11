New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

