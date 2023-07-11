Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.