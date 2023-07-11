Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 5,640 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

