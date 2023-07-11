Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 3,193 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

