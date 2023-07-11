The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

