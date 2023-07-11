Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 206,013 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,013 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

