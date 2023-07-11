Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $167,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

