Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

