Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NVO stock opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

