Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

