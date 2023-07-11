Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 173 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

