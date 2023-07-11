Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $109,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

