Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.17 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.41 and a 200-day moving average of $467.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

