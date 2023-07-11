Focused Investors LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

LHX stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average is $198.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

