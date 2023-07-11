Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.