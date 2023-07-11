FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.92.

FMC stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

