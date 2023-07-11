Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $46.42 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.35.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $565.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

