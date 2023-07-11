Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 11,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $229.16. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.