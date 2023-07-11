Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $229.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

