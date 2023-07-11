1,700 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 5.0% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $294,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.