Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 607,369 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target stock opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

