Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $229.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

