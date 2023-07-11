Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi increased its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

