Jefferies Financial Group Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

