American National Bank Sells 735 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MO opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.