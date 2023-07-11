Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1,115.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FCX stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

