Busey Wealth Management Has $658,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

