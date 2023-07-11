Raymond James Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $130.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

