James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $239.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

