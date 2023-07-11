Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.