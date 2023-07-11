James Investment Research Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

