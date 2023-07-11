Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

