Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

