Satovsky Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

