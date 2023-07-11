Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 17.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

