IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

