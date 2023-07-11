United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

