Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

