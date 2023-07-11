Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

