Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.