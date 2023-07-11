Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,396 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

