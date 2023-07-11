Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.31.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

