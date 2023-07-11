Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $5,086,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

