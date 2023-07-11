United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

