JLB & Associates Inc. Has $17.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



